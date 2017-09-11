loading Loading please wait....
Mini Cooper 1.6 JCW Look

POA
NEW PRICE REDUCTION Black & Red Hide Radio CD with Ipod Connection Cruise Control Navigation John Cooper Works Exterior (Side Skirts, Front & Rear Bumper) Electric Wing Mirrors Air Conditioning Clifford Concept 5 Alarm Rear Privacy Glass White Roof White Wing Mirror Caps 17″ White Alloy Wheels.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    317928
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mini > Cooper
  • Year
    2003
  • Mileage
    109500 mi
Brook Lane Corner, Knutsford Road,
Wilmslow, SK9 7RX, Cheshire
United Kingdom

