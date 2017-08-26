loading Loading please wait....
Mini Cooper

£9,000 - £11,000
Classic Car Auctions - CCA September 2017 Classic Car Sale
23 Sep 2017

Offered for sale is a 1.6L 2004 Mini Cooper S JCW Convertible manual. Coming with an extensive history file, this lot's condition scores an impressive 108/135. Fantastic little John Cooper Works package with just one owner...One of the first convertibles to be built with this specAlso fitted with the 'Challenge Motorsport' Kit in 2008 at a cost of £9,000Specification, too large to list here. Does include a rare Aero Body Kit. Total spend nearly £35,000Now running 225BHP with 155MPH + available Just one owner from new with 27,200 miles Comes with a full book pack and its service history  Exterior: 4/5, Interior: 4/5, Engine: 4/5, Transmission: 4/5, Running gear: 4/5, Electrics: 4/5, Vehicle history: 4/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/2004-mini-cooper-s-convertible-jcw.

  • Ad ID
    307359
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Last updated
    26/08/2017
  • Category
    Mini > Cooper
  • Colour
    Black
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    27000 mi
  • Engine Size
    1.6
Auction information
  • Auction Date:
    23/09/2017
Warwickshire Exhibition Centre
CV31 1XN,
United Kingdom

