Offered for sale is a 1.6L 2004 Mini Cooper S JCW Convertible manual. Coming with an extensive history file, this lot's condition scores an impressive 108/135. Fantastic little John Cooper Works package with just one owner...One of the first convertibles to be built with this specAlso fitted with the 'Challenge Motorsport' Kit in 2008 at a cost of £9,000Specification, too large to list here. Does include a rare Aero Body Kit. Total spend nearly £35,000Now running 225BHP with 155MPH + available Just one owner from new with 27,200 miles Comes with a full book pack and its service history Exterior: 4/5, Interior: 4/5, Engine: 4/5, Transmission: 4/5, Running gear: 4/5, Electrics: 4/5, Vehicle history: 4/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/2004-mini-cooper-s-convertible-jcw.