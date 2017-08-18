Mini > Cooper 1.3i

car description

For sale my Mini Copper 1.3i SPi 1995 in British Racing Green Metallic with Black Half Leather trim and Red piping. 48762 miles only. Mot’ed until 18th May 2018 (No advisories). I have done about 200 miles since.



This is a real Cooper in really nice condition. Pretty much in original spec, bar the lined boot and chrome rocker cover. The car has obviously been previously restored and I have added to this. Cosmetically the car looks great. The paint has a lovely shine having been Autoglym treated.



The previous owner had this car for 19 of its 22 years (from around its first Mot) and there is history going back all this way verifying the mileage. He averaged about 1000 miles a year.



The car has new wheel arches and side trims, along with new boot badges, chrome window rubber inserts, roof gutter trim, wheel centres and chrome nuts. Also fitted are new door seals and rear quarter seals to prevent water ingress. I have also fitted new reg plates, pedal rubbers, and carpet mats.



The interior is in great condition, with no damage to the leather or fabric. The dash is in great condition along with the leather wheel. All the electrics work and a USB connection is fitted.



The car had a new rear subframe fitted less than 500 miles ago and two new rear radius arms just fitted along with rebuilt brakes and suspension front and rear ( knuckles, ball joints, flexi pipes, copper pipes etc etc).



The underside of the car is in lovely condition, I have fitted new sills and the car as a whole is totally solid. I have also upgraded the headlights to halogen and the exhaust is in great condition.



Fully serviced with oil and filter change (engine flushed and runs lovely and cool), spark plugs, air filter etc. A new heater matrix was fitted at this time along with thermostat and gaskets. It has new driveshaft boots, engine mount bushes and rocker gasket.



Rear tyres are as new tread and the fronts are brand new.



This car drives great, with a strong engine pulling well in every gear and the car is quick. The Mini handles as it should nimble and great fun. There are no issues with the gearbox. 65bhp in a very light car makes it very nippy. Starts first time.



The engine bay also looks great. The car retains its spare wheel and jack.

Obviously the car has some blemishes. As with any car I would advise a viewing as you can then judge the condition for yourself. However, there is has nothing to do other than drive it.



Ring for a chat if you have any questions or require extra photos and to arrange a viewing. The car is taxed for you to drive away. Thanks. Jason.

