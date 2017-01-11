loading Loading please wait....
MG ZS + 120

Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: MG Model: ZS Trim: + 120 Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 70000 Engine Size: 1796 Ext Color: RED

Speakers, Privacy/Tinted Glass, Cup Holders, Body Coloured Bumpers, Safety Belts Rear, Safety Belts, Radio, Engine Immobiliser, Electric Mirrors, Catalytic Converter, Cassette Player, Adjustable Steering, Side Impact Airbags, Front Airbags, Power Assisted Steering, Electric Windows, Central Locking, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, ABS

  • Ad ID
    420238
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    MG > ZS
  • Derivative
    120
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    70000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1796
  • Engine Model
    1796
£2,000

The Car Shop
B301NH, Warwickshire
United Kingdom

