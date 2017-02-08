loading Loading please wait....
» » »

MG TF

Compare this car
£2,695
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Central Locking, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Alcantara Leather, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Adjustable Steering Column, Power Steering, ABS, Air Bag, Brake Assist, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, CD Player, Radio, Stereo, Alloy wheels, Part service history

Accessories

Central Locking, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Alcantara Leather, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Adjustable Steering Column, Power Steering, ABS, Air Bag, Brake Assist, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, CD Player, Radio, Stereo, Alloy wheels, Part service history

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    235665
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    MG > TF
  • Mileage
    51516 mi
  • Owners
    5
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1796
Email Dealer >>

Mountfield Road
Eastbourne, East Sussex
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed