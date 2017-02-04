loading Loading please wait....
» » »

MG TF

Compare this car
£1,350
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Remote Central Locking, Remote Alarm, Cloth Upholstery, Front Centre Armrest, Adjustable Steering Column, ABS, Colour Coded Body, Metallic Paintwork, Automatic Electric Windows, HPI and database checked, New Mot, Sony System, Power Steering, Part Exchange Vehicle Priced To Clear, West Sussex Trading Standards Approved Dealer, 16'' Alloys, Service history This is a''Trade Out'' part exchange vehicle. Sold with new MOT.Grade 2/3 condition.

Accessories

Remote Central Locking, Remote Alarm, Cloth Upholstery, Front Centre Armrest, Adjustable Steering Column, ABS, Colour Coded Body, Metallic Paintwork, Automatic Electric Windows, HPI and database checked, New Mot, Sony System, Power Steering, Part Exchange Vehicle Priced To Clear, West Sussex Trading Standards Approved Dealer, 16'' Alloys, Service history

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    234701
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    MG > TF
  • Mileage
    96555 mi
  • Owners
    5
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1796
Email Dealer >>

50 South Street
Lancing, West Sussex
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed