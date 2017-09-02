car description

FOR SALE

A pristine MG TF 135 with just 27,916 miles and one family owner.



EQUIPMENT

Reinforced body structure, door side intrusion beams, body-colour bumpers and trim, tinted glass, bright sill finishers, seat belt pretensioners, fuel tank cage, high tensile tubes in A pillars, impact absorbing front and rear structures, laminated windscreen, high level brake lamp, remote central superlocking, Thatcham Category 2 immobiliser, perimetric and volumetric alarm system, heated electric door mirrors, panel lamp rheostat, drivers airbag, tonneau cover. Factory options; Chrome door handles. Dealer accessories; Genuine MG Chrome Safety Roll Hoops, genuine MG tailored rubber mats.



EXTERIOR

This stunning MG TF sports car is finished in desirable X-Power Grey, (Code LEF). The beautiful original factory paintwork boasts an incredible near flawless finish. Absolutely no corrosion or panel damage sets this MG TF well above the usual offerings, fully commensurate with such a low mileage and well cared for garaged example. Owned from new by Daughter and then Father, the conscientious owners applied protective wax to inner panels and apertures to preserve the car impeccably. A tiny touched in scratch to the offside front wing and small ding to the nearside rear panel are barely visible. All bumpers and trim sections are spotless with no scuffs whatsoever and the manufacturer badges and Union Jack wing plates remain unblemished. The immaculate durable woven acrylic fabric grey hood is effortless in operation and the plastic rear screen displays only light markings. The ever popular gorgeous styling of the MG TF is displayed to the highest order with this example, one for continued preservation and enjoyment.



INTERIOR

The comfortable yet snug ‘Ash’ cockpit offers real sports car appeal with open top motoring delights. The Sebring cloth fluted seat facings with plain black bolsters, (Code PVD), are in excellent order, and the matching door cards and black carpeting are spotless adhering to such cosseted ownership and little use. Genuine MG tailored rubber mats are included. The flawless dashboard houses fully functioning switchgear, and the silver faced dials and chunky leather trimmed steering wheel accentuate the sporting nature. A surprisingly large rear boot is pristine and the additional front compartment offers more storage and plenty of polished paintwork, ideal for bonnet up exhibiting at shows. A beautifully preserved showroom fresh interior.



ENGINE & TRANSMISSION

The original four cylinder 1796cc engine produces 136bhp at 6700rpm and 165Nm torque at 5000rpm enabling a top speed of 127mph and 0-60 in just 8.2 seconds. The mid-mounted engine and rear wheel drive configuration displays all the correct sports car credentials to ensure optimum driver delight! A cambelt, water pump and service have just been carried out in September 2017. A spotless engine bay shows clear hallmarks of cossetted ownership and the front luggage compartment displays original plates, stickers and even PDI markings. The short throw sports ratio five speed gearbox completes the package with precise changes.



WHEELS, TYRES & BRAKES

The factory original 15” square spoke alloy wheels are in near perfect condition with just a miniscule scratch to one spoke! Quality brand new Uniroyal Rainsport 3 tyres of size 185/55 R15 and 205/50 R15 front and rear, as recommended by the MGTF owners club, were fitted in August 2017. The braking system incorporates electronic anti-lock assistance and discs all round (ventilated front) to offer positive stopping power.



HISTORY FILE

Supplied new by MG Rover Main Agent, Clarks Rover of Leicester on the 30th July 2003, this outstanding MG TF was pre-registered by them. At four weeks old the first private keeper, Miss Sarah Barlow, purchased the car having previously owned an early MGF. A Clarks Rover sales invoice confirms the purchase price of £14,583.25 less £6,500 part exchange for her 1997 MGF. Genuine MG Chrome Safety Roll Hoops were an expensive optional extra but deemed important for safety and cosmetic purposes. After just seven months of ownership, Miss Barlow found her dream first home and persuaded her father, James Barlow, to purchase the car from her in order to have a deposit to put down! Mr Barlow has owned the car since and used it as a weekend car, stored under cover in the garage alongside his Porsche Boxster and 1960’s Lambretta scooter. The history file contains the original leather MG wallet with service and handbook, and all MOT certificates. Two keys with MG fobs and key code tag complete the fantastic history file.



A pristine MG TF, wanting for nothing and ready for summer fun!



MOT May 2018, HPI Clear.



