MG - TF - 1954

Year of production: 1954Fuel Petrol 40 kW/54 HPColour Blue 2-doors convertiblecertificate British Industry Heritage Trustchassis number HDA 46/7601Engine number XPEG /1454 import California 1998 original license plate Californialead-free headoperation manualdisc wheelstonneau coversuitcase rack with leather suitcaseInterior Redvaluation report 08-2015This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Aerdenhout, The Netherlands.
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom
MG was known for its sporty two seaters back in the ‘50s, and its return...
Introduced in 2001, the MG ZT was based on the more sedate and comfort-o...