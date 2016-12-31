loading Loading please wait....
MG - TF - 1954

€21,000 - €27,300 (£18,723.60 - £24,340.68)
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

Year of production: 1954Fuel Petrol 40 kW/54 HPColour Blue 2-doors convertiblecertificate British Industry Heritage Trustchassis number HDA 46/7601Engine number XPEG /1454 import California 1998 original license plate Californialead-free headoperation manualdisc wheelstonneau coversuitcase rack with leather suitcaseInterior Redvaluation report 08-2015This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Aerdenhout, The Netherlands.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224240
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    MG > TF
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

