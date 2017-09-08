loading Loading please wait....
MG MGTF 135 Sports Convertible 2 dr

£2,195
car description

Type: Used Year: 2003 Make: MG Model: MGTF Trim: 135 Sports Convertible 2 dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 51823 Engine Size: 1796 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

Parking Sensors, CD Player, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Air Bag, Central Locking, Cloth Upholstery, 15'' Alloys, MG MGTF 1.8 SPORTS CONVERTIBLE 2DR PRESENTED IN TROPHY BLUE, 51,823 MILES, PAS, CLOTH INTERIOR, E/WINDOWS, C/LOCKS, E/MIRRORS, AIR BAG, COLOUR CODE HOOD, 15'' ALLOY WHEELS

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    315344
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    MG > TF
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    51823 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1796
  • Engine Model
    1796
Lottbridge Motoring Centre Ltd
BN236PJ,
United Kingdom

