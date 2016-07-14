MG MGTF 115 SUNSTORM SE

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: MG Model: MGTF Trim: 115 SUNSTORM SE Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 33865 Engine Size: 1589 Ext Color: Silver

Speakers, Rear Spoiler, Radio, Engine Immobiliser, Adjustable Steering, Front Airbags, Power Assisted Steering, Electric Windows, Central Locking, CD Player, Alloy Wheels,Sold with 12 months MOT, 12 months AA breakdown cover, oil change service, safety check inspection, full valet and our comprehensive 1 month warranty. Extended 12 month warranty available on this vehicle for a one off payment of £199.99 (excl 4x4 or 2.5L + engines)! Finance specialists - all circumstances considered, please enquire! See this car at our indoor showroom and sales pitch! Visit our website (www.carsure-rotherham.co.uk) for further stock. CarSure of Rotherham, Units 1&2, Block B, Aven Enterprise Park, Rotherham, S66 7QR. Check our website for more stock or get in touch! For more information please contact Kevin on 07801 69 50 45!

  • Ad ID
    420685
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    MG > TF
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    33865 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1589
  • Engine Model
    1589
