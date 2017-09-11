loading Loading please wait....
MG MGTF 1.8 135 Convertible 2d 1796cc

£1,999
car description

Type: Used Year: 2002 Make: MG Model: MGTF Trim: 1.8 135 Convertible 2d 1796cc Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 56972 Engine Size: 1796 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

Adjustable steering column, Air conditioning, Alarm, Alloys, Central locking, Drivers airbag, Electric mirrors, Front Electric windows, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Immobiliser, Metallic Paint, Power assisted steering, Radio/CD, Remote Central Locking, Full Service History,MGTF.Modern Classic Convertible with uprated 145 VVT Engine .LOW,Low Mileage of only 56972 miles. LONG MOT until 21st July 2018 with no advisories. FULL Service Record. 3 Lady owners with previous from 2011.The MGTF has only covered 4,000 miles in the last 6 years.Garaged and run sparingly.Blue roof in excellent condition,Drives beautifully.Rare find which will increase in value.Bargain at 1999.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    318717
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    MG > TF
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    56972 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1796
  • Engine Model
    1796
D&H Motors UK Ltd
Gloucester, GL25JA, Gloucestershire
United Kingdom

