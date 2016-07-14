MG MGTF 1.8 135 16v

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2005 Make: MG Model: MGTF Trim: 1.8 135 16v Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 47000 Engine Size: 1796 Ext Color: BLUE

We are a small family dealership in the Dartford area of London-2005-55-MG TF 135 Manual-47,000 Mls-1 Previous Owner-FSH-Mot Nov 2017-The nice chap bought a newer vehicle-We picked up this lovely MGTF and drove it back-A well looked after vehicle and it shows-FSH-Drives really well-No clanks/clunks/moans or groans-Exterior is in lovely condition in Atlantis blue metallic-Interior is even nicer--Older customer-No Kids/dogs/non smokers-Tyres/alloys all good with no sign of wear-Paintwork nice and bright-Fitted with-C/D-P/S-E/W-C/L-Alarm-All in all a very honest low mileage example of a reliable fun convertible--Came with-V5-Old and new MOT's-MG Service book--All cards accepted-.All vehicles come with warranty and clear HPI certificate-200 Cars at our undercover depot-DA8-1QL-Europa Business Park-Unit 17- We specialise in automatic vehicles--web:amcautomatics.com--

  • Ad ID
    419712
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    MG > TF
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    47000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1796
  • Engine Model
    1796
£2,970

A.M.C Automatic Specialists
Erith, DA81QL, Kent
United Kingdom

