MG TD CABRIOLET 1951 red, in neat conditionOdometer reading: 95,102 km.Body type: ConvertibleNumber of doors: 2Fuel type: PetrolYear of production: June 1951Transmission: ManualColour: RedNumber of cylinders: 4Kerb weight: 880 KgMG TD in neat conditionThe gearbox has been replaced for a better, nicer one.The original box is there (as an extra)There is a damage on the right of the front windscreen, see pictureWe have installed a new fuel pump.Please note the car needs a major maintenance service.The car can be viewed and picked up in Boxtel, The Netherlands.
