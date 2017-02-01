loading Loading please wait....
MG TD 1952

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT MG TD 1952, body-off restored, British Racing Green This marvellous 1952 MG TD is fully body-off restored. Full photoreport and invoices of the restoration are available. This TD has a very dark British Racing Green paint. The car looks as new, has a beautiful wooden dashboard and the interior has beige leather. Thanks to the fully revised 1250 CC XPAG engine, this MG TD drives really great. This magnificent and perfect driving MG is ready for lots of driving fun. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

left-hand-drive mg td 1952 green leather restored

  • Ad ID
    415521
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    MG > TD
  • Year
    1952
POA

Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

