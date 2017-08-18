MG - TD - 1952

car description

This lovely left hand drive MG TD, was first supplied new to the USA, where it enjoyed warm and dry conditions. Restored ten years ago and is in fine order throughout and drive so well. The car was purchased in very good condition and shipped to the UK in 2015 where the new British owner drove the car in a number of rally's.MG Owners club has issued copy's of the original build document and issued an official document informing of the original chassis, engine numbers and original build dates.Full all weather hood, side screens and tonneau cover, spare wheel cover in all matching covering. All matching numbers and documented, with all European taxes paid. UK Registered and taxed and MOTed, ready to drive.This lot can be viewed and picked up in Milton Keynes, UK.