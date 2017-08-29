car description

Offered for sale is a 1.25L 1951 MG TD manual that has been with the current owner for the last 2 years. Coming with a partial history file, this lot's condition scores 74/135. Eminently usable with a tidy, or a great restoration project...Left-hand drive imported from Philadelphia in 2015, now UK Registered Built on May 31st, 1951An older restoration with the paintwork now showing its ageThe wooden frame appears solid. Doors close cleanly with no sagging Not the original engine but model and period correctThis TD has good bones and great potential, and is sensibly guided to allow for improvements Exterior: 3/5, Interior: 2/5, Engine: 3/5, Transmission: 3/5, Running gear: 3/5, Electrics: 3/5, Vehicle history: 2/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/mg-td.