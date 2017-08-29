loading Loading please wait....
MG TD

£12,000 - £14,000
Has reserve price
Classic Car Auctions - CCA September 2017 Classic Car Sale
23 Sep 2017

car description

Offered for sale is a 1.25L 1951 MG TD manual that has been with the current owner for the last 2 years. Coming with a partial history file, this lot's condition scores 74/135. Eminently usable with a tidy, or a great restoration project...Left-hand drive imported from Philadelphia in 2015, now UK Registered Built on May 31st, 1951An older restoration with the paintwork now showing its ageThe wooden frame appears solid. Doors close cleanly with no sagging Not the original engine but model and period correctThis TD has good bones and great potential, and is sensibly guided to allow for improvements  Exterior: 3/5, Interior: 2/5, Engine: 3/5, Transmission: 3/5, Running gear: 3/5, Electrics: 3/5, Vehicle history: 2/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/mg-td.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308469
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Last updated
    29/08/2017
  • Category
    MG > TD
  • Colour
    Green
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    50 mi
  • Engine Size
    1.25
Auction information
  • Auction Date:
    23/09/2017
Email Auction House

Warwickshire Exhibition Centre
CV31 1XN,
United Kingdom

