1951 MG TD

£24,995
1951 MG TD - LHD.
Black with Red Interior and Red Steel Wheels.
The specification and colour combination is believed to be as the car left the factory 65 years ago.
Recently restored to a very nice level it is now ready to be used and enjoyed once again.
One of the more desirable MG’s and rare in this colour combination.

1951 mg td black lhd restored

  • Ad ID
    223986
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    MG > TD
  • Year
    1951
Upton Fields Garage, Upton Road
NG25 0QB,
United Kingdom

