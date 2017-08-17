car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT MG TC Roadster 1949 Matching numbers in fabulous condition This 1949 MG TC Roadster is in magnificent condition. The combination of the marvellous green paint and the chrome wire wheels is very beautiful. This MG TC was well maintained and drives excellent. The matching numbers 1250CC engine is easy to handle thanks to the manual gearbox. A very beautiful detail is the time-original dashboard, provided with leather and 2 big clocks. Simple and also chic. It is a great pleasure to drive this MG TC roadster. Car has Belgian title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.