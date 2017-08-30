car description

MG TC Roadster 1948, 1 owner since 1979 Beautiful 1948 MG TC. Provided with red paint, wire wheels and marvellous chrome. The interior has the original black leather seat and the elegant dashboard with chrome clocks. This MG has had 1 owner since 1979 and is a real car for the fans. Car has Holland title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any import taxes. We can help with transport.