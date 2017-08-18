MG - TC - 1949

car description

Year of manufacture: 16-11-1949Motor: 1250cc 4 cylinder XPAGChassis number: TC10175Odometer reading: 3112 MilesMG TC in beautiful, well-driving condition! In 2005 it underwent a total body-off restoration and was painted in the original red paint. The beige interior was also renewed and is in beautiful condition. After restoration the TC has only driven 3112 miles! The TC has always been well-maintained and richly documented. The engine, gearbox and rear axle were overhauled during restoration.The 1250cc XPAG engine runs very well and has a good compression and oil pressure, the gearbox also switches smoothly and without any problems. Chassis and body are rust-free, rock solid and in perfect condition.Complete with side windows, soft top and tonneau cover. This MG TC is ready to be enjoyed!Naturally, this MG has slight signs of wear, as depicted.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Oldemarkt, the Netherlands.