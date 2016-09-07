loading Loading please wait....
MG TC 1947

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- MG TC Roadster 1947 restored in very good condition 1947 MG TC cabriolet. The interior and body of this TC are both in a very good restored condition. The red paint makes a beautiful combination with the beige leather interior and the beige softtop. The matching numbers 1250 cc 55 hp engine is in a very good driving condition. So a very beautiful and well maintained car ready for driving. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

left-hand-drive mg tc 1947 red leather restored

  • Ad ID
    409916
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    MG > TC
  • Year
    1947
POA

Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

