MG TC 1947

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- MG TC Roadster 1947 restored in very good condition 1947 MG TC cabriolet. The interior and body of this TC are both in a very good restored condition. The red paint makes a beautiful combination with the beige leather interior and the beige softtop. The matching numbers 1250 cc 55 hp engine is in a very good driving condition. So a very beautiful and well maintained car ready for driving. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.