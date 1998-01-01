car description

- Restored in 1980s and nicely mellowed with wonderful patina - Original registration number and buff logbook - History file including invoices and photos of the restoration Announced in 1936, the TA established the famous T-Series pedigree which would persist until the mid-1950s. Designed around a simple new ladder-type chassis frame, with beam axles and front and rear, allied to ultra-stiff leaf springs, the newcomer was powered by an overhead-valve engine allied to part-synchromesh four-speed manual transmission. The top speed was up to 75mph, the ride was firm, but the entire driving experience was exhilarating. A total of 3,003 TAs were produced until 1939. First registered on 6th April 1938 and understood to retain its original registration number, GRE 318 was restored during the 1980s and has been in the current ownership since 2005. Now finished in red with a lovely patina to the red leather seats, the car has been used sparingly by the vendor, mainly attending various shows around the country. Accompanied by a continuation buff logbook dating from 1960, Swansea V5C, assorted expired MoTs, invoices and restoration photographs, the most recent invoice on file relates to repl