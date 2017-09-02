car description

With over half a million cars sold world-wide the MGB must surely be the most successful British sports car ever made. The B was no slouch and it handled nicely, it was robustly made, it came at an affordable price and was quite simply very good at its job. Despite being out of production for 37 years MGBs are one of the most popular classic sports cars and still very much in evidence on the road today. This final evolution of the MGB came on to the market in 1992 and inevitably comparisons will be made with the original car but although it looks like a straightforward development of its predecessor the R V8 actually retains only a small percentage of original MGB components. I understand that the vast majority of parts are either new or developed from other Rover products – see www.mgrv8.com/story.php for the full story. When you inspect and drive the car, apart from the subtle restyling of the wings to accommodate the wider wheels, the resculpturing of the car’s front and rear plus the smart metallic paint and the luxurious interior, the most obvious difference is in the car’s performance. The understressed (and surprisingly quiet) 190 bhp 3.95 litre fuel injected Rover V8 moves