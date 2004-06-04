1994 MG RV8

car description

We are delighted to offer this excellent MG RV8 onto the market. We have owned several RV8's over the past 20 years or so, but never before have we had one finished in Oxford Blue. With the majority being Woodcote Green, examples in this particular colour are highly desirable. This lovely example was supplied new in Japan and covered 40,000 miles before coming over to the UK in 2001. The RV8 has had just two UK owners who have covered 10,000 miles.

The most recent owner is a long term customer of ours who like to ensure his cars are exceptional mechanically. Since owning the RV8 he has treated the car to a new steering rack, new front springs and shock absorbers. The wood door cappings have also been removed and re-conditioned. The MG is mechanically A1 and is ready to use and enjoy. It drives superbly with exceptional performance, the engine is first class as expected having covered only 50,000 miles. The car handles perfectly, steering feel precise as it should be with a brand new steering rack and is ready to go.

The car presents incredibly well with lovely Oxford Blue paint, a strong straight bodyshell, excellent underside and a clean, smart Beige leather upholstery. Our RV8 ha