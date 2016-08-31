MG - Midget 1500 - 1979

car description

DATA- Valid inspection: no.- Documents: Italian.- Owners: 2 (in Italy)DESCRIPTIONMG Midget 1500 del 1979, registered again in Italy in 2008, LHD, white colour. Original English registration. Original number plates were preserved.Mechanics and engine were overhauled. Modified for unleaded gasoline, replaced piston rings and bronze bushings, tested, replaced water pump, replaced fuel tank, installed power brake and electric fan, new exhaust system, new ignition relay, new battery, new water radiator, new brakes, restored front shock absorber connectors and fastened back shock absorbers, front steering arms, new fuel pump, inspected SU oversized carburettor with genuine parts. Box-type elements were filled with resin to eliminate leakage. Replaced deflector and window chrome guides. New tyres. Intact body, good paint, good underbody after restoration. Underbody protection was refurbished and insulation on driver area increased. Headlights modification with original parts.Repainted in 2010, no dents or bubbles.Car always kept in garage, Italian vehicle registration certificate, 2 Italian owners, LHD. This Rover manufactured car is special for its LHD, which means that it was produced to order. The original bulge on the hood is due to the (customised) presence of an upgraded SU carburettor that was intended to improve the engine power delivery.Suitable for long drives, it doesn’t show the typical flaw of the MGs since it was fitted with upgraded radiator fins. The vehicle can be viewed and also started in Bologna. We recommend to view the car, prior appointment, before placing bids.The car, currently uninsured, must be picked up in Bologna.