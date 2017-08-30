Offered for sale is a 1.3L 1970 MG Midget manual. Coming with a history file, this lot's condition scores 54/135. Further details to follow... Exterior: 3/5, Interior: 1/5, Engine: 3/5, Transmission: 2/5, Running gear: 2/5, Electrics: 0/5, Vehicle history: 0/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/1970-mg-midget.
Warwickshire Exhibition Centre
CV31 1XN,
United Kingdom
The truly affordable new sports car now seems to be a thing of the past,...
The Federation of British Historic Vehicle Clubs and the DVLA are gettin...