loading Loading please wait....
» » »

MG - M type midget - 1931

Compare this car
View Auction
€29,000 - €37,700 (£25,856.40 - £33,613.32)
Compare this car
View Auction
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

Make: MGType: Midget M typeProduction year: 01/06/1931Engine: 847cc 4 cylinderChassis number: 2M2643Odometer reading: 13,442 mls.Licence plate: AH-28-27Very unique MG M-type midget in neat, running condition! Originally manufactured and delivered in England. Body rock hard, the interior and exterior is in patina condition. The 847cc 4 cylinder engine is overhauled and runs very well. With tonneau cover and soft top.Invoices and inspection reports present, even the original workshop manual from 1931 is available!Naturally, this MG M type Midget has traces of use, see pictures.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Oldemarkt, the Netherlands.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224257
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    MG > M-Type
View Auction

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed

  • MG - M type midget - 1931

    MG M-Type

    €29,000 - €37,700 est. (£25,856.40 - £33,613.32 est.)
    London , London