MG - M type midget - 1931

car description

Make: MGType: Midget M typeProduction year: 01/06/1931Engine: 847cc 4 cylinderChassis number: 2M2643Odometer reading: 13,442 mls.Licence plate: AH-28-27Very unique MG M-type midget in neat, running condition! Originally manufactured and delivered in England. Body rock hard, the interior and exterior is in patina condition. The 847cc 4 cylinder engine is overhauled and runs very well. With tonneau cover and soft top.Invoices and inspection reports present, even the original workshop manual from 1931 is available!Naturally, this MG M type Midget has traces of use, see pictures.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Oldemarkt, the Netherlands.