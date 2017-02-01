car description

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- MG J2 1933 in very good condition very original car 1933 MG J2 in the colour red in a very beautiful and very original condition. Between 1932 and 1934 there were only 2083 J2 built by hand. This makes this car very unique and very rare. Car has the original 847 cc engine in a very good condition, extra Brooklands windows, wire wheels and Softtop. A very original excellent running car with al lot of original details. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.