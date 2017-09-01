MG - F - 2001

Nice gold-coloured MG-F of the first type (with the hydrolastic - also called hydragas - suspension and the solid K18 engine block) in good condition. The 1800 cc engine produces 120 HP. Starts and runs properly.Right-hand drive, but.. you get used to this remarkably fast in right-driving countries. Does make a favourable difference in terms of price.Good mechanical/technical condition, bodywork and paintwork also in good condition. Which perhaps is not that surprising given its low odometer reading of 41,000 miles...For the enthusiast: front suspension: Double wishbones, inter-connected Hydragas units, shock absorbers and anti-roll bar;Rear suspension Double wishbones, brake reaction rods, inter-connected Hydragas units, shock absorbers and anti-roll bar.Nice driving behaviour, partly thanks to the suspension. English documents (see pictures). For NL: new Dutch MOT (APK) negotiable. This beautiful vehicle can be viewed (recommended) and picked up in Waalwijk, the Netherlands. If preferred, we can home deliver the car at cost price.
