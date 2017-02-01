car description

MGC GT 1969. Ex California car imported in 1987, correctly converted to UK spec RHD and restored by ourselves for the current owner of 30 years. This car is in its original colour of British racing green and has mainly been used through the summer months. We have carried out most of the servicing over the last 30 years and the car is in good order throughout but now requires some cosmetic TLC. This car is fitted with black leather trim, wire wheels and overdrive. Supplied serviced with fresh MOT, spare keys, jack, wheel hammer, history file and heritage certificate.

