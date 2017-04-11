car description

There has always been something special about an MGC GT. It may look like an ordinary BGT, but that subtle bulge in the bonnet and that glorious 6 cylinder engine make them very special cars.



This particular car was completed in January 2014 having been completely rebuilt by MG Motorsport to the special order of a very discerning customer, with the aim to produce the very best possible MGC GT.



This car is features stunning Tartan Red paintwork, with looks sensational whether the sun is shining or not! The car is fitted with 15 inch chrome wire wheels and all new exterior chrome.



Inside the car is fitted with black leather reclining seats with headrests, which makes driving and enjoying the car a much more comfortable experience. The rest of the interior is all brand new, and perhaps even better than when it left the factory, with greater quality parts and build quality! This car is fitted with a lovely Moto-Lita leather-bound steering wheel.



The car received many mechanical upgrades during its build, including a 5 speed manual gearbox with a high ratio first gear and uprated laygear, far superior ball joint front suspension with poly-bushes all-round, high ratio steering rack, electronic ignition and a fast road engine. The engine upgrade results in approximately 40-45% increase in power and torque.



Every aspect of the car is absolutely outstanding having been restored on a rotisserie, with the underside just as good as the rest of it, just have a look at the photos!



Sadly, or happily for us, the elderly discerning owner found the process of getting in and out of this car rather difficult following a knee operation and he bought one of our glorious Pagodas instead.



In short, everything in the car has been replaced with a new item, or upgraded making it a sensational long distance cruise. Having covered just 4,000 miles since the rebuilt and having been described by renowned specialists MG Motorsport as 'Probably the best MGC GT in the world', it is now available at considerably less than its build cost! It really must been seen to be appreciated!