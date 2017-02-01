car description

This is a very nice clean straight LHD MGC Roadster In the original Factory colours of Primrose and Black with wire wheels and the more desired 4 speed with overdrive gear box, this was a Texas car for most of its life and the body is excellent with no rust issues at all, paint,chrome and interior are all very nice, the car runs and drives perfectly with the factory original motor and is ready to jump in and enjoy. Buyer is responsible for shipping Costs.