loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

MG C

Photos Map

car description

This is a very nice clean straight LHD MGC Roadster In the original Factory colours of Primrose and Black with wire wheels and the more desired 4 speed with overdrive gear box, this was a Texas car for most of its life and the body is excellent with no rust issues at all, paint,chrome and interior are all very nice, the car runs and drives perfectly with the factory original motor and is ready to jump in and enjoy. Buyer is responsible for shipping Costs.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    408377
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    MG > C
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Yellow
  • Colour type
    Non metallic
  • Drivetrain
    Rear-wheel drive
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1969
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.9
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£15,950

Pennant
Llanbrynmair, SY197BH, Powys
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!