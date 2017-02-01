1968 MGC Roadster
In Tartan Red with Black Piped Red Leather interior.
Chrome Wire Wheels.
Chrome Luggage Rack
Overdrive.
Showing 77000 miles.
Service History goes back to 1987 with car showing 62000 miles at that time..
MG Motorsport Suspension.
Major work done to body work.
Service History Confirms £12000 spent since we last sold the car in 2011.
This is simply the best driving MGC we’ve ever had. Bar none!
MGC's are increasing in price and this is a steal at £29995.
Sep 18, 2017