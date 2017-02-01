loading Loading please wait....
1968 MGC Roadster

In Tartan Red with Black Piped Red Leather interior.
Chrome Wire Wheels.
Chrome Luggage Rack
Overdrive.

Showing 77000 miles.
Service History goes back to 1987 with car showing 62000 miles at that time..

MG Motorsport Suspension.
Major work done to body work.
Service History Confirms £12000 spent since we last sold the car in 2011.

This is simply the best driving MGC we’ve ever had. Bar none!

MGC's are increasing in price and this is a steal at £29995.

Accessories

MG Motorsport Suspension
Overdrive
Chrome Wire Wheels

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    410304
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    MG > C
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Red
  • Colour type
    Non metallic
  • Drivetrain
    Rear-wheel drive
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1960
  • Mileage
    77000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 1968
  • MOT expiry
    Dec 2018
  • Engine Size
    3.0
£29,995

Blue Butts Farm, Newton Road Slaidburn
Clitheroe, BB7 3AD, Lancashire
United Kingdom

