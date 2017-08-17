car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT MGB Roadster 1979 Overdrive, restored This chic restored MGB Roadster has Midnight Blue paint and chrome wire wheels. The interior has black leather and offers a lot of comfort. After restoration this MG was always very well maintained. Recently the engine was perfectly adjusted and the rear axe was fully revised. This MGB drives really great. The engine is connected to the manual gearbox with the very popular overdrive option. This magnificent MG drives perfect and is great to see. Car has Holland title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any import taxes. We can help with transport.