loading Loading please wait....
» » »

MGB Roadster 1979

Compare this car
POA
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT MGB Roadster 1979 Overdrive, restored This chic restored MGB Roadster has Midnight Blue paint and chrome wire wheels. The interior has black leather and offers a lot of comfort. After restoration this MG was always very well maintained. Recently the engine was perfectly adjusted and the rear axe was fully revised. This MGB drives really great. The engine is connected to the manual gearbox with the very popular overdrive option. This magnificent MG drives perfect and is great to see. Car has Holland title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any import taxes. We can help with transport.

Accessories

left-hand-drive mgb roadster 1979 blue black-leather manual overdrive restored convertible leather black-interior mg b rwd 2wd dark-interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    304603
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    MG > B
  • Year
    1979
Email Dealer >>

Kleiweg 1
5145NA,
Netherlands

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed