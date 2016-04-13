loading Loading please wait....
MGB Roadster 1977

Photos Map

car description

MGB Roadster 1977 fully restored This is a fully restored 1977 MGB. In recent years the MGB was in detail restored and provided with Midnight blue paint and new chrome. Technics fully revised and upgraded with power brakes. The interior has black leather upholstery and comfortable seat with head support. A complete report of the restoration is present. Car has Holland title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any import taxes. We can help with transport.

Accessories

left-hand-drive mgb roadster 1977 blue black-leather restored convertible leather black-interior mg b rwd 2wd dark-interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    404443
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    MG > B
  • Year
    1977
