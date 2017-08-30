loading Loading please wait....
MGB Roadster 1976

€22,950 (£21,254.00)
car description

MGB Roadster 1976 Damask Red, Power brakes New delivery of this MGB was in 1976 in the fabulous Damask Red paint with black leatherette interior. The car was very well maintained after the restoration in 2009, a lot of invoices of this restoration are present. The MG has the optional power brakes and the brakes are fully revised in 2017. The MGB is a great convertible which drives great. Car has Holland title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any import taxes. We can help with transport.

Accessories

left-hand-drive mgb roadster 1976 red restored convertible mg b rwd 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308729
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    MG > B
  • Year
    1976
Kleiweg 1
5145NA,
Netherlands

