car description

MGB Roadster 1970, Overdrive, only 3 owners This MGB Roadster was delivered in Switzerland in 1970 and has had only 3 owners since then. The car has full history and even the original servicebooklet is present. The car has British Racing Green paint finished with chrome details and the original MG wheels. The interior has black leather and metal dashboard with the original functioning radio, a beautiful accessorie. The original 1798CC engine is fully maintained since revision and that’s why this MGB drives great. Recently the brakes and clutch had major overhaul and the car was provided with new brakes. This MGB has Overdrive, a very popular option for more comfort. This special MGB is fully ready for driving. Car has Holland title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any import taxes. We can help with transport.