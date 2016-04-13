loading Loading please wait....
MGB Roadster 1964

MGB Roadster 1964 Overdrive with wire wheels Delivered in 1964 this MGB has beautiful chrome trims and wire wheels with knock-off spinners. Due to a passionate owner who only used the car for his hobby during the last 20 years, this MGB is still in a very well and pampered condition. The black leather interior with red piping makes it a sougt after combination in this red car. Together with the 96HP -1798cc engine and a manual gearbox with overdrive this car is a joy to experience the beautiful landscape ! This car has a Belgium registration.

  • Ad ID
    415517
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    MG > B
  • Year
    1964
POA

Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

