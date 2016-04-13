loading Loading please wait....
MG MGB V8 cabriolet 1980

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT MG B V8 cabriolet 1980 British Racing Green, restored This beautiful MG B was delivered in 1980 in colour British Racing Green with chromeparts for a great combination. This MG has Minilite wheels. The interior has beige leather with green piping and with the dashboard with woodparts this is a very posh combination. The car has the original Rover 3532 CC V8 engine and automatic gearbox. This special MG B is in perfect condition and is ready for lots of driving fun. At the Holland documents this MG B V8 is known as 8-cylinder. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

  • Ad ID
    415583
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    MG > B
  • Derivative
    V8
  • Year
    1980
Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

