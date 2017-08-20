loading Loading please wait....
MG MGB Roadster 1979

£14,995
car description

This one off classic has been the subject of a complete 'nut and bolt' restoration (photographic evidence supplied). This, now chrome bumpered, car is finished in the striking 'Bombeer Metalic' with contrasting red leather interior. Immaculate throughout runs and drives beautifully. Complimented by minilite wheels, mota lita steering wheel, matching gearstick and smartphone compatible radio. MOT'd until May '18 (no advisories).;Ready for new owner to benefit from the many hours spent on this restoration and have many miles of trouble free motoring.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305560
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    20/08/2017
  • Category
    MG > B
  • Derivative
    Roadster
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Purple
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    66000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Model
    Roadster
