MG MGB GT Coupe 1973

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- MGB GT coupe 1973 needs work 1973 MGB GT. Designed by Pininfarina and became a combination of a hatchback and station car which made it a nice sportscar. The car is in a reasonable condition with some traces of rust and needs some work. Paint, interior etc are in a fair condition. This car has the 1798 CC 95 HP engine and manual gearbox. Runs and drives good. The car has also extra high beam headlights. A really nice car to improve during winter and enjoy next summer. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

  • Ad ID
    409550
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    MG > B
  • Derivative
    GT
  • Year
    1973
Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

