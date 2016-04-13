loading Loading please wait....
MG MGB Convertible 1976

SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT MG B roadster 1976 wire wheels, powerbrakes in very good condition This is a marvelous 1976 MGB. The car has beautiful burgundy red paint in combination with very beautiful chrome. This makes the car look very luxurious. The car has chrome wire wheels with two-eared spinners and a mohair softtop. The interior of the car has very beautiful black leather with white piping and a wooden steering wheel. The original 1798 CC, 4 cyl engine is in very good condition and drives great. The car also has 123-ignition and powerbrakes. Recently they have invested more than € 15.000,- in the car for upgrades and adaptions. So, a marvelous MGB in topcondition. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    408621
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    MG > B
  • Year
    1976
