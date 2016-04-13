MG MGB Cabriolet 1976

car description

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- MG B 1976 Old English White, overdrive, wire wheels, good condition Both the in- and outside of this 1976 MGB are in good condition. It has the famous colour Old English White. This MGB has the original 1798 CC 4 cyl 96 HP engine with overdrive. A real English classic car for al lot of years of driving fun. Drives, brakes and shifts gear excellent. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.