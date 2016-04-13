loading Loading please wait....
MG MGB Cabriolet 1975

MGB cabriolet 1975 restored This restored MG was delivered in the beautiful British Racing Green paint with new chrome wire wheels and luggagerack. The comfortable seats have black leather and the interior also has the dashboard with chrome clocks and a wooden steering wheel. This MG drives great and is a pleasure tosee. Car has Holland title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any import taxes. We can help with transport.

left-hand-drive mg mgb convertible 1975 green black-leather restored leather black-interior b rwd 2wd dark-interior

  • Ad ID
    404454
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    MG > B
  • Year
    1975
