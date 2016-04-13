MG MGB Cabriolet 1975

car description

MGB cabriolet 1975 restored This restored MG was delivered in the beautiful British Racing Green paint with new chrome wire wheels and luggagerack. The comfortable seats have black leather and the interior also has the dashboard with chrome clocks and a wooden steering wheel. This MG drives great and is a pleasure tosee. Car has Holland title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any import taxes. We can help with transport.