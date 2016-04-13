MG MGB Cabriolet 1974

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT MGB cabriolet 1974, Minilite wheels in beautiful and good condition 1974 MGB convertible. Both the in- and outside are in a beautiful and well maintained condition. The car has red paint and a black interior with red piping. The paint, chrome and interior are in a beautiful and good condition. The car has a 1798 CC, 4 cyl, 96 HP engine and 4 speed manual gearbox. Technics fully checked in our workshop and in excellent condition. Drives great. The car also has Minilite wheels, wooden steering wheel, wooden gearshift and a black soft top. When you are looking for a beautiful MGB ready for driving, this one is a good choice. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.