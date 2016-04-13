loading Loading please wait....
MG MGB Cabriolet 1972

MGB Cabriolet 1972, Minilite wheels in good condition This MGB convertible was delivered on 28 february 1972 and is in Holland since 16 July 1993. Both the in- and outside are in good condition. The car has red paint and black leatherette interior. This MGB has the original 1798CC, 96 HP engine and 4 speed manual gearbox. This, in combination with the low weight of only 1000Kg makes it a nice car to drive. The car has Minilite wheels and black Sonnenland soft top. Since 1995 the car has had only 1 owner. When you are looking for a beautiful, good driving roadster, than this car is a good choice. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

left-hand-drive mg mgb convertible 1972 red 1-owner 4-speed manual b rwd 2wd

    416281
    For sale
    MG > B
    1972
