MG MGB Cabriolet 1971

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT MG B Cabriolet 1971 Tennessee Orange wooden steering wheel very good condition Beautiful MG B Cabriolet 1971 in ectraordinary colour Tennessee Orange. Both the in- and outside are in very good shape. The interior has comfortable black leatherette in good condition. Te car has the original 1798CC 4 cyl 96HP engine attached on a manual gearbox in technical good condition. The paint with chrome details suit this car very good. So if you are looking for a beautiful MG B Cabriolet in very good shape ready for touring this will be a good choise. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.