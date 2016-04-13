MG MGB Cabriolet 1970

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT MGB cabriolet 1970 fully restored This MGB convertible was fully restored in 2016 and was provided with a beautiful deep red paint. The MGB was in detail restored, both optically and technically. The original 1798CC engine and gearbox are fully revised, that’s why this MGB drives perfect. The interior has new black leather. This MGB also has wire wheels and beautiful chrome. This perfect driving MGB is ready for driving. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.