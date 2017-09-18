loading Loading please wait....
MG MGB Cabriolet 1967

POA
SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT MG B cabriolet 1967 in very good condition The MGB is one of the best known and most wanted classic english sportscars. The sporty but also comfortable driving behaviour took care for a large group of fans of the MGB. This marvelous MGB has the 1796 CC, 4 cyl, 96 HP engine with double SU carbs. The manual gearbox confirms the sporty character of this all-round classic sportscar. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.

left-hand-drive mg mgb convertible 1967 manual b rwd 2wd

  • Ad ID
    330544
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    MG > B
  • Year
    1967
