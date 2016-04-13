loading Loading please wait....
MG MGB Cabriolet 1963

MGB cabriolet 1963, overdrive, early type This is a 1963 MGB cabriolet, an early type with the special spoon shaped door handles and the classic steel dashboard. The car has Flame Red paint with black interior, finished with red piping. The car has wire wheels, extra high beam headlights and the popular overdrive option. The car has a 4 cyl engine and 4 speed manual gearbox. So a beautiful, neat and excellent driving MGB. Car has German title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any import taxes. We can help with transport.

left-hand-drive mg mgb convertible 1963 red 4-speed manual overdrive b rwd 2wd

    415099
    For sale
    MG > B
    1963
Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

